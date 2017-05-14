Driver had medical issue before crashing semi into Roy home

ROY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has taken over an investigation where a semi truck crashed into a home in Roy Sunday evening.

Pierce County Firefighters said on Twitter that the semi crashed into a building in the 34000 block of State Route 507.

The driver has been transported to a local trauma center.

WSP Trooper Brooke Bova said the driver had a medical issue before going off the road.

There was one person inside the home at the time of the crash. They were not injured, according to WSP.

You are asked to use an alternate route, if possible.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.