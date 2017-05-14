Seattle Storm ready for home opener on Mother’s Day: Watch live on Q13 FOX

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Storm on Sunday are looking to the home crowd to help the bounce back after a close loss to the defending WNBA Champion Los Angeles Sparks just a day earlier.

Storm stars Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart both sat out Saturday as they recover from knee injuries. Team officials said they would be evaluated for play on a day-to-day basis.

Head coach Jenny Boucek said she was proud of the team's effort.

“I was really proud of the effort, composure and the fact that we were able to compete and give ourselves a chance for most of the game,” said Boucek.

The Storm came as close as just 3 points behind the Sparks before they went on an 11-4 run to lock in the 78-68 victory for L.A.

Both teams were missing key players Candace Parker, Essence Carson and Jantel Lavender are still competing in the Turkish league playoffs and were absent as the Sparks raised their third championship banner with Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant in attendance.

Ogwumike, last season's MVP, was 10 of 20 from the floor. Sims, acquired in a trade with Dallas after losing point guard Kristi Toliver to Washington, was 9 of 15 coming off the bench.

The Sparks led by one at halftime and took the lead for good on rookie Sydney Wiese's first WNBA field goal, a 3-pointer, for a 50-47 lead late in the third quarter.

The Storm was within three with five minutes left but Ogwumike made consecutive baskets for a 10-point lead with three minutes to go.

Jewell Loyd scored 25 points but committed nine of Seattle's 24 turnovers that turned into 29 Sparks points.