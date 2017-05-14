× Marshawn Lynch plays groom in star-studded Train music video; takes jab at Seahawks

Marshawn Lynch, along with George Lopez, Jim Breuer, and Ken Jeong star in the newest music video by Train, “Drink Up.”

The video shows a booze-filled wedding with Beastmode as the groom. Crazy dancing and cake throwing ensues.

But the music stops around the 3:20 mark, where Lynch sneaks in a Super Bowl XLIX reference.

Lynch holds up a phone with a text from Train’s Patrick Monahan that read: “PASS! DON’T RUN!” to a contacted named “Coach.” The reply? “OK.”

There are then some references to Snapchat.

Train said this about the making of the video: