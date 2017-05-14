Marshawn Lynch plays groom in star-studded Train music video; takes jab at Seahawks
Marshawn Lynch, along with George Lopez, Jim Breuer, and Ken Jeong star in the newest music video by Train, “Drink Up.”
The video shows a booze-filled wedding with Beastmode as the groom. Crazy dancing and cake throwing ensues.
But the music stops around the 3:20 mark, where Lynch sneaks in a Super Bowl XLIX reference.
Lynch holds up a phone with a text from Train’s Patrick Monahan that read: “PASS! DON’T RUN!” to a contacted named “Coach.” The reply? “OK.”
There are then some references to Snapchat.
Train said this about the making of the video:
The Drink Up video was inspired by a friend of mine. “She said you and your friends should teach people how to throw a party.” I asked my friends, Marshawn “Beastmode” Lynch, George Lopez, Jim Breuer and Ken Jeong to show us all how it’s done and man did they ever. This was one of the best days of my life and hopefully theirs. So much fun and what a great, classy, talented group I get to call friends. The best!