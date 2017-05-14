× Heavy rain for Monday night/Tuesday morning commute

SEATTLE — More rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible to start the work week, but Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says fantastic weather will arrive in the Puget Sound just in time for the weekend.

Monday should start out dry, but prepare for a soggy evening commute. “Isolated storms in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. The wettest time will be Monday evening into Tuesday,” Walter says.

Tuesday will feel cold. Walter says we should be around 65 degrees for this time of year, but Tuesday’s afternoon high will be near 52 degrees with a mix of sun and hail.

If you are crossing the passes, be aware. There will be snow in up in the mountains.

On Wednesday we will transition to nicer weather with very little rain and some sun breaks.

Thursday through the weekend will be very nice. “It looks like we will jump up into the 70s. A sunny, warm weekend on tap, enjoy,” says Walter.