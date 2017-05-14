× Father, infant die in Whatcom County crash; mom among injured

DEMING, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says a father and his baby were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Mount Baker Highway and two others were seriously injured.

Sgt. Mark Francis says the infant’s mother was driving in a separate car from her husband and child and was one of two injured Sunday morning.

She and a man from Maple Falls were taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham. He was critically injured. She had serious injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The crash happened on State Route 542 northeast of Deming.

Francis says the man from Maple Falls was driving a Chevy Suburban going eastbound when he crossed the center line. The woman swerved to avoid the SUV, causing her Toyota Yaris to roll over.

The SUV collided head-on with the car with the father and infant. They both died at the scene.