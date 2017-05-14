Black Diamond woman celebrates her 107th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACK DIAMOND, Wash. -- Ruth Hofto turned 107 on Saturday. Last week, she celebrated her birthday milestone with friends, family and the Mayor of University Place.

Ruth was born Ruth Ayers on May 13, 1910, in Black Diamond.

Despite her age, Ruth is quite active, even after suffering a stroke in 2008, which took away her adult memories but sharpened her childhood memories.

Ruth has seen and experienced a lot, and she has seen the world change time and again. Some things she misses others she doesn't, but one thing she'll never miss is a good party.

"Oh, it was real nice. I got two corsages and I don't know what else," Ruth said about her party.