Gifts for Mom at Pike Place Market Flower Festival this Weekend

Seattle, Wash. – Just ahead of Mother’s Day, Pike Place Market held its 9th Annual Flower Festival. Of course you can get fresh flowers for Mom from more than 40 farmers in Snohomish, Whatcom, and King Counties.

“We weren’t sure which flowers were going to be in bloom so we’re excited to see such pretty flowers but this is the place to come,” said shopper Jennifer Spencer.

People spent Saturday morning strolling through the rows of bouquets under the tents set-up on the cobblestone street of Pike Place.

“Tomorrow plans are up in the air, but I did get her tickets to Cirque du Soleil so we’re going to go have fun with that later this month,” said shopper Caitlyn Beardsley.

How about treating mom to a Mother’s Day cooking class with Cucina Casalinga Sunday from 4-6pm? Click here for details on the flower festival and the cooking class.