Biggest Year for Special Olympics Regional Powerlifting Competition

Seattle, Wash. – The Special Olympics Regional Powerlifting competition at the Washington Athletic Club saw its biggest year yet Saturday. About 75 athletes from 15 teams showed off their best bench press, squat, and deadlifting skills.

“It’s pretty exciting because we get to meet new people and end up making new friendships with different athletes,” said Special Olympics Powerlifter Jonathan Rico Morales.

Special Olympics features children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Some will lift 45 pounds and others maxing out at 355 pounds.

“It makes me fee l proud and happy and I get to meet more new people and friends and just to be there for my team and my coach,” said Special Olympics Powerlifter Jennifer Goodley.

The top qualifiers will go on to the State Spring games. The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Seattle.