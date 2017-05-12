× Suspect arrested for murder of woman whose remains were found in Mason County

SHELTON, Wash. — A suspect was arrested Friday in the killing of a woman whose remains were found off a U.S. Forest Service road in the Lilliwaup area of Mason County on Wednesday, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was identified as Kerry Hagelin, 40, who lived in the Lilliwaup area, the sheriff’s office said. Her remains were found down a steep embankment by a creek, about 3 miles from Highway 101.

An autopsy was performed Friday morning, but the cause of death of inconclusive pending further investigation, Lt. Jason Dracobly said.

However, detectives contacted Hagelin’s boyfriend on Friday and got a confession from him, which led to an arrest for murder, Dracobly said.

The suspect will be in court Monday.

No other information was immediately available.