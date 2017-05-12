× Student shooters: Young woman nearly killed, recovering from gunshot wounds suffered close to UW campus; help ID three suspects

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

We launched our new drone this week, because I want to show you an aerial view of the neighborhood where a University of Washington student was shot, so you can get a feel for the area. Watch the video showing the 5200 block of 19th Ave. NE — a gorgeous, tree-lined neighborhood adjacent to the university. This is where that young woman almost lost her life. She is still recovering from her wounds.

The video also shows the crime scene the night of the shootings on Wednesday, May 3rd.

“As she’s walking down the sidewalk, she observes a car rolling along,” describes Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “She looks over and all of a sudden, shots are fired. She starts running and she gets hit multiple times.”

Fortunately, she survived.

Detectives say she was an innocent victim, the suspects were shooting at a man outside the car.

Here are the clues detectives are hoping will help you identify the three suspects:

They were driving a small black 4- door sedan

All are described as black men in their 20's

The suspect believed to be the shooter was referred to as 'D' and another as "L"

"D" is described as 6'2", thin with a dark complexion, long Afro-style hair and of East African descent

It's possible they live in south Seattle or West Seattle

If any of that sounds familiar and you can tell detectives anything that might help them identify them, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. It is anonymous.