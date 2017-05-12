× Seattle PD K-9 tracks down pants-less man who allegedly threatened woman

SEATTLE – A Seattle police K-9 helped track down a pants-less man who allegedly threatened a 20-year-old woman just after midnight Friday morning.

The woman called 911 to say the man was lurking in some shrubs in the 300 block of N. 105th Street. She said he jumped out – wearing no pants – and implied he had a gun.

She said she pulled out a pocket knife, then chased the man away by throwing rocks at him.

Officers called in Ziva and her partner, Officer Mike Wong.

About 20 minutes later, they tracked the suspect to some different bushes about a block away.

The 34-year-old man – who still wasn’t wearing pants – was booked into jail for lewd conduct.

