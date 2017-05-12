× Police find missing Everett woman’s car, but she’s still missing

EVERETT, Wash. – Police said they’ve found the car belonging to a missing Everett woman, but Sandra Hasegawa-Ingalls is still missing.

Hasegawa-Ingalls was last heard from at about 9 a.m. Thursday at her residence in the 5100 block of Schwarzmiller Road. Based on evidence in the car, police believe she is the last person who drove it.

Police said Hasegawa-Ingalls’ disappearance is no longer considered suspicious, but said there is “extreme concern for her safety,” given the fact she’s 68 and hasn’t been seen for more than 24 hours.

Hasegawa-Ingalls is 5-foot, 120 pounds, with blue eyes and reddish brown hair. Call 911 if you know where she is.