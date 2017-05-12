× Pacific cleanup project to start ahead of schedule

A Dutch foundation called The Ocean Cleanup says they hope to start cleaning plastic out of the Pacific ocean two years ahead of schedule.

The foundation is developing a clean-up system right now that uses ocean currents to sweep floating plastic into special screens. A press release from the company says new technology means that the screens can be deployed in sections, rather than one big barrier, which means the foundation can start testing their system by the end of this year. They plan to begin cleanup on the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in 2018. The foundation estimates they could have half the Great Pacific Garbage Patch cleaned up within five years.