× Missing Lake Stevens woman found stuck on a hillside in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. – A 68-year-old Lake Stevens woman who was reported missing on Thursday was found stuck on a hillside in Everett on Friday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said. She was rescued and had only minor injuries.

“Around 5 p.m. today an Everett resident called 911 reporting that she found a woman stuck on the hillside near the 500 block of Laurel Drive,” the sheriff’s office said. Everett Fire responded and rescued the woman, who was confirmed to be 68-year-old Sandra Hasegawa-Ingalls, missing since yesterday morning.

“Hasegawa-Ingalls was cold and suffered minor injuries, but is otherwise unharmed. She has been transported to Providence Regional Medical Center.”

Earlier Friday, police said they found the car belonging to Hasegawa-Ingalls. But they didn’t find her.

Hasegawa-Ingalls was last heard from at about 9 a.m. Thursday at her residence in the 5100 block of Schwarzmiller Road in Lake Stevens.