Michael Calflooking: Violent sex offender convicted of beating woman unconscious before raping her — wanted in Pierce County

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Convicted violent rapist, Michael Calflooking, is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Pierce County, where detectives are hoping you can help get him back on the map.

“He has been registering as a transient sex offender, when you do that you’re supposed to come in and make sure we know you’re still transient. Doesn’t mean we’re going to know where you live. It’s kind of a weird loop hole we’re always working on, but the fact that he’s not even showing up means he could be anywhere,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. “This particular suspect is dangerous, because when he was convicted of a sex crime where he beat and punched a lady until she was unconscious and then raped her, so this is somebody who’s not just a rape suspect. He’s also physically violent before he raped his victim, so this is definitely somebody who’s out there and poses a threat and we want to know where he’s at.”

He’s 29 years old, 6’4″ and weighs 230 pounds.

He has a birthmark on his stomach.

If you know where he’s hiding, or anything at all that can help Pierce County detectives find him, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS. It’s anonymous and a cash reward is yours if your tip leads to his arrest.