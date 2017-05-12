Kalani Colon: Beating woman, throwing Tiki Torch like spear at her — just one felony Spokane County fugitive’s been busted for

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

Beating a woman and throwing a Tiki Torch like a spear at her and a second victim is just one felony Kalani Colon has been busted for.

He’s also been busted for drugs and a felony retail theft where he sliced off security strips to try and steal stuff from a store.

Now, he’s wanted in Spokane County for breaking probation.

Kalani Colon also goes by the first name “Kalann.”

He’s 32 years old, 5’9″ and weighs 185 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smartphone or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.