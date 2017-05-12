It’s ‘Your Canyon for a Day’ to help support Yakima County Crime Stoppers

YAKIMA — If you’re a bicyclist you’ve got to be part of an amazing ride to benefit Yakima County Crime Stoppers next weekend.
It’s called “Your Canyon for a Day.”
It’s next Sunday, May 21st, starting at 9am.
This is so cool: The highway going through the scenic Yakima River Canyon will be closed to cars, so that just bikers can enjoy a 35-mile, family-friendly trip!
It’s $50 dollars per person, or $85 dollars for a family of four: Two adults and two kids under 18.
All proceeds support Yakima County Crime Stoppers.
To register — just show up at the ‘Roza Recreation Site’ on May 21st.
CLICK HERE for all the information you need – and enjoy the ride!