It’s ‘Your Canyon for a Day’ to help support Yakima County Crime Stoppers

YAKIMA — If you’re a bicyclist you’ve got to be part of an amazing ride to benefit Yakima County Crime Stoppers next weekend.

It’s called “Your Canyon for a Day.”

It’s next Sunday, May 21st, starting at 9am.

This is so cool: The highway going through the scenic Yakima River Canyon will be closed to cars, so that just bikers can enjoy a 35-mile, family-friendly trip!

It’s $50 dollars per person, or $85 dollars for a family of four: Two adults and two kids under 18.

All proceeds support Yakima County Crime Stoppers.

To register — just show up at the ‘Roza Recreation Site’ on May 21st.

CLICK HERE for all the information you need – and enjoy the ride!