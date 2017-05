TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say construction workers stumbled across human remains in an empty Tacoma lot.

The News Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/TlZ3Df ) the workers notified police about their findings in the 1700 block of South Visscher Street Thursday afternoon.

Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says police have started an investigation and that’s its unknown at this time how the person died, how long the remains have been there and whether the person was male or female.