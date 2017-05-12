Giant sea creature washes up on island, turns water red

SERAM ISLAND, Indonesia — The rotting carcass of a massive sea creature washed ashore and was discovered Tuesday night on an island in Indonesia.

The creature, which measures around 49 feet long, washed up on Seram Island and was discovered by resident Asrul Tuanakota, the Jakarta Globe reports. Tuanakota initially thought the creature was a stranded boat.

Many residents speculate the remains are from a giant squid or a whale.

Mbs Sangadji posted photos of the creature on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. The post reads:

“Giant squid discovered by Asrul Tuanakota on May 10, 2017, at 09:00 IEST. The Giant squid was stranded on the coast of Hulung Village, Iha Kec. Huamual Kab. Seram Bagian Barat, Maluku. This giant squid is 22 m long, 4 m wide and weighs about 35 tons. It is hoped that there will be research by a related institution or university on the cause of death of this giant creature.”

Residents asked local authorities to help remove the creature’s remains.