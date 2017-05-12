× Driver killed in fiery head-on collision on NB I-5 in Skagit County; 6-mile backup

BURLINGTON, Wash. — One person was killed when a vehicle on southbound I-5 crossed the grass median and collided head-on into a northbound box truck in Skagit County late Friday afternoon, authorities said. The fiery crash blocked most northbound lanes of the interstate north of Burlington.

The backup from the accident stretched nearly 6 miles north of Burlington “and is growing by the second,” the Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted at about 6:20 p.m. Drivers were urged to find alternate routes.

At 6:35 p.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted the the right lane of northbound I-5 at Bow Hill Road had reopened.

State Patrol trooper H. Axtman said it was unknown why the driver of the southbound vehicle lost control and crossed the median near Bow Hill Road and went into the northbound lanes. The driver was killed.

There were no immediate details on the driver of the box truck.