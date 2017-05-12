Dominic Blackburn: “I felt a little off, said ‘something isn’t right;'” victim’s gut proves right — violently robbed by convicted felon seconds later

WANTED IN LACEY —

Lacey police are asking for the public’s help to find convicted felon, Dominic Blackburn, who is also known as ‘Sneako’ and is now accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a man.

Detectives say Blackburn used a popular buy/sell app to target his victim — a victim who now says he wants to warn others. “You gotta be safe and protect yourself, you can’t put yourself in a situation where you can be hurt,” warns Kyle Andrews. He learned that lesson the hard way after he was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Regal Cinemas in Lacey. He thought he was meeting a woman he met on ‘OfferUp’ to trade his Samsung for an iPhone. Instead — detectives say Blackburn showed up. “Blackburn told him, ‘Hey, I’m a friend of the female and I’m here to do the transaction, because she was too nervous to meet,’ said Lacey Police Det. Jimmy Williams. “Through investigation, we noted that that female had nothing to do with the crime.”

Andrews says Blackburn asked him if he could use his phone to call his girlfriend. “And I said, ‘Ok, here, call her and you can make sure the phone works too, you know.'” All the while, Blackburn was luring Andrews away from his car and across the parking lot. “My friend was in the car and I told him, ‘Turn off the car, roll up the windows and follow,’ because I felt a little off. I said, ‘Something isn’t right.'”

Andrews says when he turned his back to talk to his friend, Blackburn struck. "He leaned forward and hit me with the gun."

Detectives say Blackburn then fled the scene and was gone when Lacey officers arrived -- but not before Andrews says Blackburn threatened him. "He's like, 'If you call the police, I'll shoot you' and I said, 'Call the police.'"

Lacey Police have dealt with Blackburn in the past. He has felony convictions for burglary and drugs, but say this is the first time a handgun has been used. "His crimes are escalating now. We don't want it to get even worse than this. We really want to get him into custody at this point so nobody else will suffer what the victim has suffered," said Det. Williams.

Andrews is hoping others heed his warning: That even if you think you are safe meeting in a public parking lot -- you're not. Instead, meet outside a police station.

"I want them to catch the guy. I don't want him to do that to anybody else and I want it to end with me."

'Sneako' is 22 years old, 5'10", weighs 175 pounds and has a ton of tattoos, including that dollar sign you see below his left eye.

If you know where he's hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Lacey Police. It's anonymous and you'll get up to a thousand dollar cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.