Counter Jumper Crooks: Help ID pair of bold perps seen stealing powerful cough syrup from store, likely behind more heists

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Sketchy… very sketchy: That was my first thought when I saw the surveillance video of two suspects wanted for stealing cough syrup with codeine.

Loss prevention officers at the Lake City Fred Meyer in Seattle clearly felt the same and you can see them zooming-in and following the duo as the heist goes down.

“You see videos and still shots of two suspects,” says Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “The shots show them acting nervous. One of the shots actually shows both suspects jumping over the counter into the pharmacy. The next thing you see is them running and clerks from the store have been alerted. They get there but they can’t stop them. You also see shots of them leaving the store, running through the parking lot. There’s not a suspect vehicle. We feel that these suspects are part of multiple counter jumper cases.”

Seattle Police say both suspects are black and in their late teens or early 20's.

If you recognize them, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your information leads to their arrest. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit their names anonymously.