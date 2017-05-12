× Becoming a Sea Gal

RENTON — Fifty women. Twenty-eight spots.

The Sea Gals held their final night of auditions on May 9, after several previous rounds.

But what makes the squad unique isn’t just their level of professionalism, athleticism, and talent: It’s their diverse backgrounds, and how each woman has a passion off the field that fuels their success on it.

We went to Sherri Thompson, the director of the Sea Gals, to find out exactly what it is she looks for, and why a team consisting of women from different backgrounds speaks to the success of the squad.

We also introduce you to two veterans, Sea Gal Olivia and Sea Gal Bronwyn, who both hoped to make it back for the 2017 squad (yes, even veterans of the team have to re-audition every year)! Will they make it? That's one question we didn't have an answer to when we first sat down with them. But more important was sharing their stories about how much work they put in to both the Sea Gals, and their respective careers.

Olivia teachers special education; Bronwyn is a writer and aspiring novelist. Both say that nurturing their careers makes them better Sea Gals.

Take a look as we share their story - and see if they made it back for the 2017 squad!

To read more about the Sea Gals, click HERE.