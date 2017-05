× All lanes of eastbound 520 blocked after crash

SEATTLE – A crash was blocking all eastbound lanes of Highway 520 on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. just before the Montlake exit.

Backups were stretching to Interstate 5.

WSDOT suggested using I-90 as an alternate route.

There’s no immediate word on how long it will take to clear the accident.