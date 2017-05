LILLIWAUP, Wash. — Authorities say deputies are responding to a report that human remains have been discovered near a U.S. Forest Service Road north of Shelton in the Lilliwaup area.

The remains were found on a U.S. Forest Service road Wednesday near the trailhead to upper and lower Lena Lake.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that a special operations team was heading up to the area in steep terrain to assist.

No further details were available.