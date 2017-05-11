× Robocalls are increasing so here is how you fight back

SEATTLE – How many times a year have you received an unwanted call, whether it’s a telemarketer or one of those robocalls.

If you are like some of us at Q13 News. Some of you may get robocalls on a daily basis.

One expert telling the New York Times that robocalls are on the rise.

There were almost one billion more robocalls in December 2016 versus December 2015.

Sometimes the prerecorded messages can sound like real live people.

But not all prerecorded messages are illegal. Messages from your doctor, pharmacists or your kid’s school are legal.

Even political candidates and charities can call for donations.

But it is illegal when robocalls are trying to sell a service or product and you haven’t given written consent. Many times these calls are scams.

The Better Business Bureau says hang up and don’t press a number to opt out of future calls because then the scammers know it’s a real line.

Instead experts want consumers to sign up on the Do Not Call Registry.

“I have and I still receive calls it doesn’t seem to help that much,” Tami Winchell said.

Then you may want to try out apps like Nomorobo that blocks calls for a monthly price.

You can also check your phone provider. Companies like T-Mobile can alert you of a scammer before you pick up.

If all else fails there is a way to turn the tables on those unwanted callers.

The Jolly Roger Telephone Company you can pick from list of robot characters to talk back to the telemarketers.

The company will then email you a copy of the conversation for a laugh.