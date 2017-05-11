One killed, several hurt in I-5 crash in Tacoma; second semi crash snarling Olympia traffic

TACOMA — Two separate crashes involving semi trucks snarled traffic Thursday on Interstate 5 in the south Sound. Authorities say one person was killed in the Tacoma crash.

Here’s what we know about each crash:

Tacoma:

Around 11:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova said at least one person was killed and multiple people were injured in a crash involving a rolled semi on southbound I-5 near 72nd Street in Tacoma.

Transportation officials said to expect “major delays” for both south and northbound traffic on I-5.

As of noon, one lane of traffic was slowly getting by the scene in each direction.

At 12:30 p.m., the Q13 News Live Traffic Map showed an average delay of 72 minutes on I-5 Southbound between Exits 136,136A,136B Port of Tacoma Rd and Exit 128 84th St. Average speed five mph.

Olympia:

Just a few minutes later, WSDOT reported another crash involving a semi — this time on southbound I-5 near Olympia south city limits at milepost 105.

As of noon, a traffic cam showed the semi blocking all southbound lanes.

At 12:10 p.m., a tow truck had arrived at the scene.

It was unclear if there were any injuries.

At 12:30 p.m., the Q13 News Live Traffic Map showed an average delay of 36 minutes and delays easing on I-5 Southbound between Exit 108 Sleater Kinney Rd and Exit 105 Henderson Blvd. Average speed five mph.

