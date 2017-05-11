New Initiative to Ban Drug Consumption Sites in King County

Tukwila, Wash. – The growing opioid epidemic is killing people in our community. New numbers show 680 people died from an opioid overdose in King County in 2016. Some argue safe consumption sites could reduce the likelihood of those deaths. Its places where addicts can smoke, snort, or inject the drug of their choice under medical supervision without going to jail. Thursday, one lawmaker and his supporters introduced a new initiative to ban those sites in King County.

“You’re always trying to chase that first high,” said Chairman of Impac Washington Joshua Freed.

It’s a drug user’s nightmare reality and we’re seeing the number of heroin or opioid addicts rise throughout the Puget Sound.

Back in March, the Lake City Neighborhood Alliance held a meeting about safe consumption sites where users can shoot up, snort, and smoke drugs with medical personnel around.

“People dying and shooting up in an alley alone — it creates a safety hazard, it creates a public health hazard,” said Co-Chair of the Heroin & Opioid Task Force Brad Finegood.

Dr. Jeffrey Duchin with King County Public Health says staff could reduce harm if users go to safe consumption sites.

“Having sites where people can safely inject and have their overdose reversed and their death prevented would be very beneficial,” said Dr. Jeffrey Duchin with King County Public Health.

But Chairman of Impac Washington Joshua Freed says those sites don’t get people off of drugs.

“I don’t think it’s the right step to provide them with a place to continue with that use. I’d rather move toward a place where you provide them treatment,” said Freed.

That’s why he sponsors Initiative 27. Its mission reads, “Ban heroin injection sites in King County and keep our communities safe.”

“Maybe its information centers downtown that would allow people to go find that help,” said Freed.

He says there are other ways to save users instead of enabling them. He points to stats from Canada’s safe consumption site.

“In 2015, I think 6,025 users were serviced there at that site only three percent of them went on to actually go and find help,” said Freed.

Starting this weekend, you’ll see volunteers canvassing neighborhoods getting people to sign Initiative 27. They need more than 47,000 signatures by the end of summer to make it on November’s ballot.

State Senator Mark Miloscia is also sponsoring a state bill in Olympia to prevent safe consumption sites in Washington. It passed in the senate, but is expected to fail in the Democratic-controlled house. If you’d like to take a closer look or sign Initiative 27 that is only for King County, click here.