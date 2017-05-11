Missing endangered person: Disappearance of Lake Stevens woman ‘considered suspicious’

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies and detectives are searching for Sandra Hasegawa-Ingalls, 68, of Lake Stevens.

The sheriff’s office said she was last heard from at about 9 a.m. Thursday at her residence in the 5100 block of Schwarzmiller Road.

“Her disappearance is considered suspicious,” the sheriff’s office said.

Police ask the public to notify call 911 if they have seen her or her vehicle, a 2005 dark green Honda Pilot with Washington license plates AHC4987.

Hasegawa-Ingalls is 5-foot, 120 pounds, with blue eyes and reddish brown hair.