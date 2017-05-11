× Medical examiner identifies woman, 72, killed when car crashes into home

SEATTLE — A woman killed Tuesday when a car crashed into her bedroom at a North Seattle assisted-living home has been identified as Lavonne Bennett.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office says the 72-year-old died from blunt-force injuries with compressive asphyxia and her death was ruled an accident.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports Bennett was sitting in a recliner in her first-floor bedroom Tuesday when a Mercedes-Benz crashed through an exterior wall around 11 a.m.

Seattle Fire Department Lt. Harold Webb says Bennett had a faint pulse and medics performed CPR but she died at the scene.

Webb says an 88-year-old woman who also lived at the facility was the driver.

Police said she was not injured and showed no signs of impairment.