Another swarm of earthquakes in Kitsap County — did you feel the quakes overnight?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BREMERTON, Wash. -- Several more earthquakes were reported overnight in Kitsap County, and you might have felt one or two of them.

It's part of a growing swarm of more than 50 recent quakes, mostly small, centered over Bainbridge Island and Bremerton. The bigger quakes overnight were felt as far away as Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia.

As of now, there are no reports of damage or injuries.

A map from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network shows the quakes right along the Seattle-Bremerton ferry route, including a magnitude 3.6 shortly after midnight followed by a 3.4 at 1:14 a.m Thursday.

The network also recorded magnitude 2.1 and 2.6 quakes around 2:30 a.m.

The overnight quakes are the latest in a series of dozens of small quakes in that area, in just the last week.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pacific Northwest Seismic Network director and state seismologist John Vidale says the quakes are not necessarily a sign the big one is coming.

"They indicate a little bit of danger; a swarm this small doesn't indicate much danger," Vidale said. "But there are foreshocks to big earthquakes and occasionally these little earthquakes will come just before a big earthquake."

Experts say it's important to have an earthquake kit, and enough food, and water for three days, just in case.

NEXT: Researchers testing earthquake alert system along the West Coast