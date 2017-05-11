Initiative proposed to ban drug safe-injection sites in King County

SEATTLE (AP) — A member of the Bothell City Council on Thursday announced an initiative to ban safe-injection sites in King County for heroin and other drugs.

The Seattle Times reports the proposed initiative requires signatures from 47,443 valid King County voters to qualify for the November ballot.

The initiative’s chief sponsor, Bothell City Council member Joshua Freed said public-consumption sites for heroin and other drugs are not the appropriate response and would enable users.

Freed says he’d prefer an emphasis on discouraging doctors from prescribing opiates, expanding treatment access, and making sure police officers and firefighters are equipped with the overdose-reducing drug naloxone.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A task force created by Seattle Mayor Ed Murray and King County Executive Dow Constantine last year recommended creation of two safe-injection sites — one in Seattle and one in another King County site.

Murray and Constantine endorsed the panel's recommendations.