Ex-Kennewick teacher pleads guilty to child rape, sex crimes

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) _ A former Kennewick teacher faces up to five years in prison after admitting that she sent nude pictures and videos of herself to at least four students and raped one of them.

Tonie Reiboldt pleaded guilty in Benton County Superior Court Wednesday to third-degree child rape and three felony counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. She is to be sentenced June 14.

The Tri-City Herald says Reiboldt was a physical education teacher at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School. She resigned in July, a month after allegations came to light.

Kennewick police began investigating after a sexually explicit video was sent to underage kids through the social media app Snapchat. Police discovered the woman in the video was Reiboldt.

Court documents show one teen later told authorities that he and Reiboldt had sex.