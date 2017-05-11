× Disabled mom injured in hit-and-run crash pleads for justice

SEATTLE – A disabled Lakewood mother is recovering after a driver hit her, then drove over her again causing painful injuries.

But the crash happened in a parking lot, not on some busy street

Seattle Police said the crash happened in a parking lot on South Horton Street in late April. The driver first hit and then ran over Lashone Hardy who was walking with a cane at the time. Witnesses told investigators the driver ran over the Lashone on purpose.

“He can’t have a heart do something like that,” said Lashone.

Lashone and her husband Darren were still in shock about what a stranger did to her last month.

“I cry at night, I can’t sleep, I ask God why this happened to me,” she said.

The Hardy’s were in Seattle’s’ Sodo neighborhood on April 20 to hear their son compete in a rap contest, but the trouble began when their night was winding down.

Lashone said she was walking through a parking lot after the show and that’s when a passenger in a parked car got out to ask her to move out of the way – she told him she’d move as fast as she could – but as soon as the passenger got back into the car, the driver hit the gas.

“He knocked me completely over,” she said.

The driver missed her husband but Lashone wasn’t out of danger yet.

“Next thing I know he ran back over my leg again to get off of it and peeled right off.”

The crash left Lashone with fractures in her leg and foot, but she’s been struggling with a host of other health issues and prior injuries.

“Fifteen months ago I fell off a balcony,” she said. “Four stories.”

Police talked to the owner of a 2008 Chrysler Sebring, but she has not helping them identify the man who was driving the car the night of the crash.

“What we want is anybody who attended that concert that night, in the area, maybe they say the vehicle, maybe the heard the vehicle, maybe they heard the shouting, maybe they even observed the assault take place. Anything is critical in this case because we really need your help,” said retired Detective Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Lashone had one surgery and will likely need more. Her family wants your help to break the case.

“Bring him to justice so we can have peace, serenity,” said Darren.

“I’m somebody’s mom, I have a six-year-old,” said Lashone.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information in the case. Tipsters can call 1-800-222-TIPS, or uploads any pictures or video of the incident to the P3 Tips app.