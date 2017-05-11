Cash reward offered for info leading to arrest of prolific burglary suspect in Marysville

The North Snohomish County Property Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help to find accused burglar Shane Sjoquist.

The 11-time convicted felon is driving is a silver/gray 4-door Cadillac with a temporary plate in the back window.

Detectives say he is responsible burglaries in Marysville on State Ave at Cuts R Us and Jet City Pizza as well as the burglaries at the old IGA shopping center, liquor store, yoga store etc. and burglaries at 4th Street and State Ave.

If you can tell detectives where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Use the P3 Tips App on your phone or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS. It is anonymous. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Washington’s Most Wanted Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.