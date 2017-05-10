× Seattle Thunderbirds fall to Regina Pats in game 3 of WHL Championship

KENT, Wash. — The Regina Pats defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 3-2 Tuesday night at ShoWare Center in Game 3 of the WHL Championship presented by Rogers. The Pats lead the series 2-1.

Game 4 of the WHL Championship will be a White Out Wednesday game on May 10. Seattle Seahawks punter Jon Ryan will be dropping the ceremonial first puck prior to the 7:05pm puck drop. The T-Birds are encouraging fans to wear white T-Birds and Seahawks jerseys. Game 5 is Friday at ShoWare Center at 7:05pm.

The T-Birds were trailing 3-2 when Regina’s Sam Steel was awarded a penalty shot. Seattle goalie Carl Stankowski made the save on Steel and the 6,178 at ShoWare Center erupted in appreciation. The save energized the T-Birds the rest of the third period.

Regina was called for a penalty with 1:37 left in the game and the T-Birds pulled Stankowski for a six-on-four advantage. The T-Birds had several chances but could not get the puck past Regina goalie Tyler Brown. Brown finished the game with 36 saves and his playoff record is now 14-6.

Regina took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by Connor Hobbs at 6:04 of the first period. Josh Mahura and Sam Steel the assists.

The T-Birds tied the game 1-1 at 7:18 of the first on power-play goal from Alexander True. Mathew Barzal controlled the puck in the right corner. Barzal made a saucer pass to True in front of Regina goalie Tyler Brown. True beat Brown on the stick side for his 10th goal of the playoffs.

The Pats took a 2-1 lead at 12:27 of the first on a power-play goal from Chase Harrison. Nick Henry had the only assist.

Seattle came right back and tied the game 2-2 at 14:48 on a goal from Sami Moilanen. True’s forecheck on the right boards in the Regina zone forced a turnover. True centered the puck to Tyler Adams in the high slot. Adams moved the puck to Moilanen cutting through the top of the crease. Moilanen deked Brown and slid the puck under the goalie.

Seattle outshot Regina 11-8 in the first period.

Regina went in front 3-2 at 4:49 of the second period on a goal from Robbie Holmes. Bryan Lockner and Wyatt Sloboshan had the assists.

The Pats outshot the T-Birds 9-8 in the second period and the T-Birds led 19-17 in shots after two periods.

Stankowski finished with 25 saves and his playoff record is now 13-4.

WHL Championship

Regina vs. Seattle

Game 1 Seattle 2, at Regina 1, OT

Game 2 At Regina 4, Seattle 3, OT

Game 3 Regina 3, at Seattle 2

Game 4 Regina at Seattle, Wednesday, May 10, 7:05pm

Game 5 Regina at Seattle, Friday, May 12, 7:35pm

Game 6 Seattle at Regina, Sunday, May 14, 5pm*

Game 7 Seattle at Regina, Monday, May 15, 6pm*

*if necessary