Police: 36-year-old homeless man arrested for sexual assault of Snohomish woman

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A 36-year-old homeless man was arrested Wednesday night as a suspect in the sexual assault of a woman who was walking to work on May 3, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office provided no other details Wednesday night.

On May 3, a 22-year-old woman flagged down a passing car for help around 3:20 a.m. on Bickford Avenue in Snohomish. She said that while walking to work, a man pulled her to the ground, took off her pants and underwear and began assaulting her.

Deputies said the woman fought back and kicked the suspect in the face. She broke free and ran away. The woman said he chased her, but she was able to escape.

The victim suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives described the suspect at the time as a white man in his 20s or 30s , 5-foot-7, average build, with short hair and stubble, wearing a gray or tan plaid jacket, and brown pants or jeans. They also released this sketch earlier this month: