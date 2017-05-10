Police: 20 sex offense arrests made in central Washington

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Authorities say 20 sex offense arrests were made in central Washington during a two-day operation by local and federal agencies.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday the operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution, with an emphasis on child prostitution, took place on May 5 and 6 in Wenatchee.

The sheriff’s office says 17 males were cited for a misdemeanor charge of patronizing a prostitute while three males were arrested on a charge of felony communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

The three people arrested on felony charges were booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.