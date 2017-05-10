New Law Notifies Domestic Violence Victims if Abusers Try to Get Guns

Seattle, Wash. – One-in-four women and one-in-seven men will become victims of domestic violence nationwide according to the CDC. In Pierce, King, and Snohomish Counties domestic violence homicides all went up last year compared to 2015 according to data from Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence. That’s why victims’ advocates are celebrating a new bill signed into law Wednesday. If someone who has a felony, a domestic violence misdemeanor or is the subject of a protective order tries to get a gun, their victim could get notified.

The new law says the gun dealer must tell the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chief. WASPC operates a victim notification system.

“This person your ex this abusive person that you have a protection order against they just tried to buy a gun and they were denied,” said Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence Public Policy Program Coordinator Tamaso Johnson.

But as Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence Public Policy Program Coordinator Tamaso Johnson explains, most abusers don’t stop there. He says they often then try to borrow a gun from a friend or buy one illegally in the black market to use on their victim. Johnson points to statistics gathered from WSCADV that shows half of domestic violence homicides involve a gun.

“Some survivors may wish to avail themselves of their second amendment rights to purchase a firearm, take safety precautions whether that means telling their friends where they are, relocating, getting out of town for a little bit, or checking in with their advocate at their domestic violence program,” said Johnson.

It’s a notification turned action plan for domestic violence survivors like Stephanie.

“I came from a domestic violence situation where I didn’t know that there was resources for me to turn,” said domestic violence survivor Stephanie.

Stephanie shared her story of survival with the YWCA of Kitsap County in a YouTube Video.

“My ex-husband did everything in his power to put the fear of you’re going to die. Even if it meant slashing the tires or trying to run me and the children off the road,” said Stephanie.

Stephanie and others are now armed with knowing if their attackers try to get armed. The notification system comes with a $1.5M price tag. The new law allows WASPC to establish a grant program. The money there would allow local law enforcement to conduct investigations into people who illegally tried to get a firearm.

“Any amount of money at the end of the day is a small price considering the lives it could save,” said Stephanie.

There is an appeal process written into the bill for those who believe their alleged accusers shouldn’t be notified. The information about who was denied a gun or failed a background check is not available to the public.

Q13 News reached out to three second amendment rights groups locally and nationally to get their positions on the bill. We have yet to hear back.