CENTRALIA, Wash. — Authorities have identified a body found in the Cowlitz River as a 44-year-old Seattle area man who was reported missing in January.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says Prathana Nammavong, of Des Moines, was last known to be fishing on the Cowlitz River near Toledo.

The Chronicle of Centralia says anglers on a guide boat spotted fishing waders on a branch one week ago and contacted authorities.

Sheriff’s deputies found human remains in the area.