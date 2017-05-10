$50,000 bail set for Tacoma man accused of bias crime in Seattle

SEATTLE — A King County Superior Court judge found probable cause Wednesday to hold a 25-year-old Tacoma man in jail on felony harassment and assault charges in connection with a bias crime in Seattle on May 3.

Bail was set at $50,000. The man was being held in the King County Jail for investigation of second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and felony harassment.

Q13 News is not naming the man because he has not yet been formally charged.

Seattle police said the incident began on Rainier Avenue on May 3, when a 23-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were crossing Rainier Avenue South and South Genesee Street when they passed in front of a black 2004 Volvo. The driver of the car shouted insults about the victims’ weight and sexual orientation, police said.

The victims shouted back and the car drove off.

A short time later, the victims saw the suspects again at Rainier Avenue and South Lucile Street, where a passenger of the car reportedly threw a bottle at the victims, striking the male victim in the arm.

As the victims approached the car, a man pointed what appeared to be a gun at the victims. One of the victims took a picture of the car and its license plate and called 911 as the suspects drove off.

After the Tacoma man was identified and arrested, he told police he had pointed a black BB gun at the victims because he thought one of the victims had his hand in his pocket and that he might be holding a weapon, police said.

No one was injured.