19-year-old who said he had ‘harmed someone’ taken into custody after body found in home

TUMWATER, Wash. — A 19-year-old man told people Wednesday night that he “had harmed someone” and gave police the address of a home, where officers found a slain 53-year-old man inside, police said.

In a news release, police said that shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers were “dispatched to the Tumwater Timberland Library, where they were to contact a 19-year-old male who reported he had harmed someone.”

Officers detained the suspect after confirming the details he was providing, police said.

Officers went to the residence and “confirmed there was a deceased male inside,” the police news release said. “The 53- year-old male victim appears to have died by homicidal violence.”

The incident is under investigation.

“At this time, it appears there are no outstanding suspects,” police said.