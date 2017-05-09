Video shows black bear playing in California pool, confronting dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRADBURY, Calif. – Live helicopter video of a bear taking a dip in the pool of a California home and wandering through a residential neighborhood had hundreds of thousands watching the lumbering animal's adventures online Tuesday.

The bear walked onto a property in the area of the 2100 block of Gardi Street in Bradbury around 2:40 p.m. Bradbury is a gated city in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains near Los Angeles.

The animal later moved toward the area of Oak Shade Road, a small cul-de-sac.

KTLA video showed the animal exploring the backyard before going for a swim in the pool and walking over to the basketball court.

At one point, a dog ventured toward the bear, which in turn started walking toward the canine just after 3 p.m.

The bear is seen hopping over a fence and knocking over trash cans in the area before heading into a cluster of trees behind a home where officials lost sight of the animal.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle pulled up in the area of nearby Spring Point Drive just after 3:30 p.m.

Deputies appeared to have left the area by the time the bear reappeared on a patio wall in the neighborhood around 3:50 p.m.

Video showed three people in the area walk near the bear and begin taking pictures of the animal as it sat under a tree.

No details from authorities were immediately available.