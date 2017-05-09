× Seahawks sign defensive end David Bass, release 8 other players

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks made a couple roster moves Tuesday, signing defensive end David Bass and releasing other eight players.

Those players include cornerback Perrish Cox, tight end Chris Briggs, center Ross Burbank, defensive tackle Rodney Coe, running back George Farmer, receiver Jamel Johnson, kicker John Lunsford and running back Terrence Magee.

Bass, 26, was a seventh-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2013, though he spent his first two seasons in Chicago after being cut by the Raiders before the start of his rookie season.

In four seasons with the Bears and Tennessee Titans, the 6-foot-4, 263-pound Bass has appeared in 49 games, starting nine.

He has 5.5 career sacks, including a career-best 3.0 in 2014, as well as 85 total tackles, five passes defensed and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown as a rookie.

New team, same journey. Its all Gods plan, Blessed! Whats good #12 A post shared by David Bass Jr. (@dbassjr) on May 8, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT