Now that Ed Murray’s out of the race for Seattle mayor– what’s next and who’s in?

SEATTLE — With Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s announcement Tuesday that he would not be running for reelection, the question turns to who will be in the mayoral primary in August. Candidates must declare their run by May 19. A primary election is held August 1 and the two top candidates from the primary will face off in the general election on Nov. 7.

Below, we list the candidates who have announced they will run, with a brief note about their history and platform. We’ve also included the amount of campaign contributions they’ve received by May 8, as listed by Seattle.gov’s election website.

Candidates for Mayor of Seattle

Bob Hasegawa (Not yet listed on election website)- A state senator, who says he will run based on his “lifelong commitment to economic justice and to highlight the need for a municipal bank as the lynchpin for his economic justice agenda.”

Casey Carlisle – A little-known candidate, running as a Libertarian. He has raised $1,505.

Michael Harris –Seattle marine advocate and ABC News Producer/Photojournalist. Harris released a set of positions on issues facing the City of Seattle, highlighted by his pledge of no new taxes, an effort to reclaim the “radical center,” direct involvement from the Mayor to tackle the homeless epidemic and an initiative to convert the City of Seattle to 100% renewable energy by the year 2035. No contributions have been made to his campaign so far.

David Ishii – Little is known about Ishii, and he doesn’t appear to even have a website. He ran for a City Council seat representing West Seattle in 2015. A quote from a Seattle Times story in 2013 reads, “David Ishii, AKA Papa Bigfoot, a self-described West Seattle ‘character.'” No contributions have been made to his campaign so far.

Harley Lever – An activist for Safe Seattle, a group that works to develop and promote safety solutions for Seattle residents. No contributions have been made to his campaign so far.

Mary Juanita Martin – Martin ran for the seat in 2013 and 2009, representing the Socialist Workers Party, the Capitol Hill Blog reports. She has worked at a popcorn factory in Kent, according to a 2013 Seattle Times interview. No contributions have been made to her campaign so far.

Nikkita Oliver – Oliver is a “poet, teacher, lawyer and community activist,” according to her Facebook page. A resident of Rainier Beach, she is very active in the Black Lives Matter movement. Considered one of Murray’s toughest challengers, Oliver has also rallied against rising rent prices. She has raised $23,471.

Jason Roberts – A lifetime resident of Seattle, Roberts says he has long been an “advocate for musicians and artists,” according to his Facebook page. He is a strong supporter of drug and alcohol offense reform, and advocates “specialized drug rehabilitation programs.” He has raised $719.

Alex Tsimerman – Perhaps the most colorful candidate, Tsimerman is a frequent attendee of Seattle City Council meetings, where he often yells at councilmembers. On his campaign website, he refers to Ed Murray as “Mayor Adolf Murray.” No contributions have been made to his campaign.

Keith Whiteman – A well-known musician, Whiteman is an advocate for heavy SPD oversight, criminal bond reform and an hourly tax on salaries for large companies, according to his website. He also advocates “clean ups not clean outs” when it comes to homelessness. No contributions have been made to his campaign.

Mike McGinn – Former mayor Mike McGinn, a former Sierra Club activist and attorney, was a strong advocate for transit options known for riding his bicycle to events. He opposed a $3.1 billion project to replace a downtown double-decker bridge with an underground tunnel, saying the money could be better spent on light rail. He has raised $250.

Cary Moon – Moon is an urban planner and engineer. According to her campaign website, Moon was the co-founder and director of the People’s Waterfront Coalition which led the effort for a highway-free waterfront and transit-based transportation solution to replace the Alaskan Way Viaduct. She has raised $9,990.