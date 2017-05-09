× Elderly woman killed when car crashes into Seattle assisted living center

SEATTLE — A car crashed into a Seattle assisted living center killing an elderly woman inside late Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say the driver, who is also an elderly woman and resident, is in stable condition.

Neighbors told Q13 News, a silver Mercedes drove into the split level home after the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal.

The woman inside the home was sitting in a recliner when the car came through the window.

The home is near 38th Avenue NE and NE 110th Street in Seattle.

There is a heavy response from the Seattle Fire Department and you are asked to avoid the area.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.