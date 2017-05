× Body found in Point Defiance Park in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Firefighters have recovered a body from Point Defiance Park in Tacoma.

The News Tribune reports someone spotted a body Monday afternoon near the Narrows Viewpoint in the park and called 911.

Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke says firefighters were dispatched for a rescue effort by boat and vehicle along the beach but the effort turned into a body recovery mission.

No further information was immediately released.