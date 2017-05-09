× Another case of whooping cough reported in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — A second student at Ferndale High School has been diagnosed with whooping cough, health officials confirmed Monday.

The health department has notified other students and staff. Anyone who came in contact with the ill student is being told to monitor themselves for symptoms of pertussis, as known as whooping cough. It is a highly contagious bacterial infection.

The CDC says whooping cough is spread through coughing or sneezing and symptoms appear around 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include a runny nose and low fever with a cough.

The Bellingham Herald reports that people who were within three feet of the ill student for more than one hour could become sick between April 29 and May 23.

Whatcom County officials confirm at least 16 cases of whooping cough since late April.