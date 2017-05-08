× Washington man electrocuted in wood art process

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man in southeastern Washington has died from electrocution while attempting a technique for sculpting wood.

The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports (https://goo.gl/FQf8z5 ) 47-year-old Robert Riggers died outside his home Thursday night.

Police spokesman Officer Tim Bennett says his death was reported early Friday.

Walla Walla County Coroner Richard Greenwood says Riggers had been attempting to create a picture frame using a process called fractal Lichtenberg wood burning.

The process involves running a strong electrical current through a block of wood soaked in salt water, causing it to burn and fracture into unusual patterns.

This current is frequently deadly if at any point the artist touches the wood or wires and completes the circuit, as Greenwood reported Riggers had.