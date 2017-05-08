× Trump campaign hasn’t paid Whatcom County for rally security costs

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County still hasn’t heard back after asking then-presidential candidate Donald Trump to reimburse the county for security costs for a rally last year.

The Bellingham Herald reports that County Council asked the Trump campaign in September to reimburse the county for $53,000 for security-related costs for a May 7, 2016 Trump rally in Lynden.

Jennifer Schneider, the council’s confidential clerk, says they haven’t heard back. She says the council does not plan to pursue the reimbursement any further.

A tally by the county and The Bellingham Herald shows that law enforcement around the region racked up nearly $307,000 in expenses to help with event security at the rally that drew thousands of supporters and hundreds of protesters.

Seeking reimbursement is not an uncommon practice for cities. News reports last year show the Trump campaign had received multiple security-related bills from places he’s held rallies this year.